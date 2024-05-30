Report Highlights NetLine's Superior Customer Focus, Project Success and Value, Affirming Its Industry-Leading Position

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / NetLine, an Informa Business, has been recognized as a top vendor in the B2B Martech Vendor Spotlight Report: Lead Generation Platforms. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights NetLine's superior performance across critical categories - including Buyer Intelligence - cementing its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking effective lead generation solutions.



NetLine Recognized as a Top B2B Lead Generation Vendor

The comprehensive report evaluated 20 leading platforms based on four primary criteria:

Market Momentum

Customer Focus

Price vs. Value

Project Success

NetLine received an aggregate rating of 4.75 stars, tying for second across all vendors. The company also noted it ranked higher than LinkedIn, LeadSpace, Lusha, and Integrate.

Key Highlights From the Report

NetLine secured top scores (5/5) for each of the following categories:

Customer Focus : NetLine's dedication to customer success is evident in its high rating. The company's proactive customer success team ensures clients maximize their lead generation efforts and achieve long-term growth.



: NetLine's dedication to customer success is evident in its high rating. The company's proactive customer success team ensures clients maximize their lead generation efforts and achieve long-term growth. Price vs. Value : NetLine's solutions provide significant ROI, offering businesses a cost-effective way to capture and nurture leads. The platform's advanced capabilities, such as its buyer-level intent platform INTENTIVE, deliver real-time insights around which buyers might be inching closer to purchase decisions.



: NetLine's solutions provide significant ROI, offering businesses a cost-effective way to capture and nurture leads. The platform's advanced capabilities, such as its buyer-level intent platform INTENTIVE, deliver real-time insights around which buyers might be inching closer to purchase decisions. Project Success: NetLine excels in supporting the integration and ongoing use of its solutions, resulting in seamless adoption and application longevity.

One of NetLine's strongest scores came in the Customer Focus category. The buyer engagement platform has long been a stalwart in customer satisfaction rankings - a fact further highlighted by NetLIne's status as G2 Leader in the Lead Capture category for 25 consecutive quarters. This sustained performance underscores NetLine's expertise and reliability as a lead generation provider that B2B organizations can trust.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top B2B lead generation vendor," said Robert Alvin, CEO of NetLine Corporation. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and results for our clients. Our focus on innovation at all levels of the buying journey and our commitment to customer success has enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the industry."

The report further identifies other key areas of lead generation where NetLine excels, including Buyer Intelligence, Campaign Orchestration, and Content Syndication. The platform's leadership in Content Syndication, coupled with high ratings in Customer Focus and Project Success, underscores NetLine's comprehensive and integrated solution. The company's robust functionalities and seamless integration enable clients to execute effective lead generation strategies, driving better results and higher ROI.

NetLine's robust platform - which includes content syndication, lead management, account-based marketing (ABM) solutions, and the industry-leading buyer-level intent platform INTENTIVE - empowers businesses to reach and engage their target audiences effectively and at exactingly. The company's focus on democratizing the delivery of buyer behavior data and maintaining strong customer relationships sets it apart from competitors.

This recognition comes off the heels of NetLine's release of its 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers, which is now available for download.

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities.

Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into "who" is actively expressing intent in an account, "what" actions that person is taking, "when" those actions took place, and uniquely "where" those actions occurred, including offline Event Intent data, NetLine fast-tracks buyer transparency. In addition, NetLine also operates the largest B2B content-centric lead generation platform offering content syndication, lead generation, account-based marketing, lead management, and more.

Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

