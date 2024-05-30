

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended overnight losses on Thursday, as investors fretted about the likely adverse impact the high borrowing costs will have on growth and energy demand.



The downside remained capped after an Israeli official cautioned that the war in Gaza might persist until the year's end to achieve the aim of destroying the Palestinian group.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $83.25 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $79.05.



A stronger dollar weighed on oil prices as investors looked ahead to the release of key inflation readings from the euro zone and the U.S. for direction.



Market participants also watched closely the latest developments in the Middle East as Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, appeared to reject the idea of a quick end to the war.



Meanwhile, a group of major oil producers is set to meet this weekend to discuss future output levels.



It is expected that the cartel will decide to extend production cuts into the third quarter or even beyond.



