

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as the dollar traded higher and U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated, in part due to a weak debt auction the previous day.



Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $2,333.05 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $2,354.40.



The dollar held near a two-week high and benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields lingered near the multi-week highs hit in the previous session on renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates any time soon.



In economic releases, U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, first quarter GDP and pending home sales may attract some attention later today ahead of the closely watched inflation data, due on Friday.



Q1 GDP will see its first revision, with expectations for growth to be lower than initially reported.



The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure will be released on Friday and price increases as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index are expected to be on par with March figures.



The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed's next monetary policy meeting on June 11-12.



In an interview with CNBC earlier this week, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he needs to see 'many more months of positive inflation data' before he would consider cutting interest rates.



A Fed survey on Wednesday showed U.S. economic activity continued to expand from early April through mid-May but firms grew more pessimistic about the future.



