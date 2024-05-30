

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 6.4 percent in April from 6.5 percent in March. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent.



Data showed that unemployment decreased by 100,000 from March. At the same time, the number of people out of work fell 101,000 from the same period last year.



The youth unemployment rate dropped to 14.1 percent from 14.3 percent a month ago.



The EU jobless rate posted 6.0 percent in April, unchanged from March. The youth jobless rate declined to 14.4 percent from 14.7 percent, data showed.



