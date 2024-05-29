Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1BH | ISIN: US8036071004 | Ticker-Symbol: AB3A
Tradegate
29.05.24
21:02 Uhr
107,30 Euro
-0,30
-0,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,90114,2513:28
112,90114,2513:10
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 23:50
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sarepta Therapeutics Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: SRPT) will replace Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASD: SWAV) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 3. S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Shockwave Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 3, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT

Health Care

June 3, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Shockwave Medical

SWAV

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.