

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Amid mounting calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel's national security adviser says the war in the Palestinian enclave will likely continue through the whole year.



'We are now in the fifth month of 2024, which means we expect another seven months of fighting to deepen our achievements and achieve our goal of destroying the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad,' Tzachi Hanegbi said in an interview with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan Reshet Bet Wednesday.



Israel's war cabinet has defined 2024 as 'a year of combat,' according to the top Israeli security official.



He said three-fourth of the Phildelphi Route, a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, is currently under the control of IDF.



Ruling out the prospect of reaching a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas, Israel's war cabinet went ahead with the decision to launch Rafah military operation on May 7 insisting that destroying the Gaza militant group was its top priority.



At least 66 people, including women and children, have reportedly been killed since the Israeli military launched attack on Gaza's southernmost city on Sunday night in apparent retaliation for Hamas rocket launch from Rafah towards Tel Aviv.



Vital medical supplies are fast running out in Gaza's remaining hospitals, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday, amid reports of continuing Israeli bombing and hostilities in the enclave.



