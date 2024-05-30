Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce an investor-focused webinar on June 26 at 4:00 pm (CET) and 10:00 am (EST). The webinar will highlight Ynvisible's progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy.

Ynvisible's CEO, Ramin Heydarpour, and other members of the executive team will provide insights into the company's technical and commercial achievements, as well as its future prospects. Key highlights will include the development of both standard and customized products ready for market, leveraging Ynvisible's cost-effective, sustainable, thin, and low-power display technology.

Additionally, the webinar will cover Ynvisible's success in securing key customers and its strategic positioning as a commercial supplier of e-paper products. The company's growth strategy through 2026 will also be discussed.

Investors and other stakeholders are encouraged to join this informative session to gain a deeper understanding of Ynvisible's advancements and strategic direction.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time: 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST)

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q7qpKCjpRUujpuHAl31jJA#/registration

Stock Options

Ynvisible has granted stock options to certain employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 180,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan.

The stock options are each convertible into a common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until May 28, 2029. With respect to vesting provisions, a total of 130,000 stock options vest 1/4 on May 28, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date. A total of 50,000 stock options (the "IR Stock Options") were granted to a provider of investor relations services. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the IR Stock Options vest 1/4 on the date that is three months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is six months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is nine months from the Grant Date, and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring label, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

