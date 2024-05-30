Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - (Block Height: 845,740) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTC Pink: CBTTF) ("Cathedra" or the "Company"), a diversified bitcoin mining company, today announces its first quarter ("Q1") financial results for 2024:

Q1 2024 Highlights

Revenue from bitcoin mining operations increased by 104% year-over-year to C$4.1 million, compared to C$2.0 million in Q1 2023.

Total value of bitcoin holdings increased by 136% to C$4.1 million (44.89 bitcoin), compared to C$1.8 million (32.91 bitcoin) as of December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders' equity increased by 9% to C$10.0 million from C$9.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

On March 6, 2024, the Company entered into a binding share exchange agreement with Kungsleden Inc., a privately held developer and operator of alternative high-density compute infrastructure. The combined company is expected to own and operate a 45-MW portfolio of bitcoin mining hosting data centers across four sites in three U.S. states, in addition to Cathedra's existing bitcoin mining hash rate. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to certain conditions precedent and customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Subsequent to quarter end, in response to weakened mining conditions following the fourth halving of Bitcoin's issuance rate (the " Halving "), the Company resumed "underclocking" certain of its machines to maximize mining cash flow. Following these adjustments, the Company's fleetwide active hash rate has reduced to 380 PH/s, with a further adjustment later this week expected to reduce fleet hash rate to 355 PH/s. Upon completion of these adjustments, fleet efficiency is expected to improve to 26 J/TH from 29 J/TH pre-Halving, reducing the Company's breakeven hash price to approximately US$42/PH/s/day.

The Company held C$1.2 million of cash and C$4.4 million of bitcoin (48.18 bitcoin) for total liquidity of C$5.6 million as of May 29, 2024.

Management Commentary

"In Q1, we continued to manage our fleet of mining machines in preparation for the 2024 Halving, after which our underclocking capabilities have allowed our machines to continue producing positive cash flow (after paying electricity and hosting expenses) amid historically challenging mining conditions," remarked AJ Scalia, CEO of the Company. "Our continued conviction that Bitcoin will play a critical role in the future global monetary system has been rewarded: the price of bitcoin has appreciated to US$68,000 as of May 29, 2024, and made a new all-time high of US$73,082 in Q1 2024, representing a 364% increase from its cycle low of US$15,758 in Q4 2022. We remain positive on the outlook for bitcoin mining through the end of 2024 and have positioned the business to benefit from a constructive bitcoin market more broadly."

"The proposed merger with Kungsleden we announced in March will allow us to maintain our exposure to Bitcoin tailwinds while also diversifying into the hosting model, which we believe offers superior risk-adjusted economics than pure-play bitcoin mining," added Drew Armstrong, Chairman, President, and COO of the Company. "Importantly, Kungsleden's development capabilities also offer an entrée into other potentially lucrative end-markets like artificial intelligence, which we expect to benefit from many of the same secular trends as Bitcoin. We look forward to closing the merger later this quarter so that we can begin building toward this vision with Kungsleden as one company."

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that believes sound money and abundant energy are the keys to human flourishing. The Company has diversified bitcoin mining operations which produce 380 PH/s across two states and four locations in the United States. The Company is focused on managing and expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact:

Inar Kamaletdinov

Chief Financial Officer

ir@cathedra.com

