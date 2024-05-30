BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 May 2024 were:
216.06p Capital only
216.75p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 60,000 ordinary shares on 29th May 2024, the Company has 76,264,781 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,096,524 shares which are held in Treasury.