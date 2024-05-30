The French authorities might be poised to lower the feed-in tariff (FIT) threshold for rooftop PV from 500 kW to 100 kW. France's Direction générale de l'énergie et du climat (DGEC) says the proposed measure is designed to reduce the expense of the FIT scheme, despite opposition from trade groups such as Enerplan and SER. From pv magazine France France's DGEC, which is part of the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development, has sent a letter to French renewables associations Enerplan and SER requesting their opinions on two measures to reduce public expenditures related to France's FIT scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...