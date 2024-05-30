Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - CLEVECAP LLC, a corporate finance advisor to early stage companies with disruptive technologies, will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

John Finley, Managing Director, is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About CLEVECAP LLC

CLEVECAP helps entrepreneurs develop and execute early stage capital strategies. Connected through technical networks, we are currently assisting five companies in Colorado and five in Ohio. Their technologies, largely for B2B markets, include deep tech, climate tech, energy tech & med tech. These technology-trained founders have identified large TAMs and have developed compelling go-to-market strategies that will attract private capital.

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

For further information:

John Finley

Managing Director

3032045375

jfinley@clevecap.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events