Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Essential Realty Partners, a private equity real estate company that specializes in large-scale multifamily investing nationwide, will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Rick Courtney, Managing Partner & CEO, is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About Essential Realty Partners

Based in Dallas, Essential was founded by a senior team of industry veterans to operate as an institutional-level investment manager. Essential utilizes a next-generation tech platform that leverages predictive analytics and an AI-enhanced acquisition systems to carefully select target markets and identify the best investment opportunities for its capital partners.

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

For further information:

Rick Courtney

(682) 321-8432

rc@erpartners.us

SOURCE: DealFlow Events