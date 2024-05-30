Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) reports today that this year's drill program at our 100%-owned Iskut Project has commenced testing for source copper-gold porphyries for the intermediate sulfidation epithermal mineral systems recognized in our 2023 program. The Iskut Project is located in the Golden Triangle of northwest B.C. about 30 kilometers by air from our KSM gold-copper district.

The search for source intrusions will employ three helicopter-portable drill rigs to complete approximately 15,000 meters of core drilling this year at a budgeted cost of $12 million.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "Last year's expansion of the Bronson Slope mineral resource and the new discoveries at Snip North have given us clear direction on where to focus our efforts. These intrusive targets appear to be embedded in a district-scale structural trend that is similar in strike and width to our nearby KSM deposits. This year's work is dedicated to realizing the porphyry potential we had in mind when we acquired the Iskut project."

Regional geophysical surveys and surface geology have confirmed the district scale structural corridor that connects the Quartz Rise, Bronson Slope and Snip North targets. Substantial high-level expressions of a Cu-Au porphyry system fall along this regional trend. These multiple targets have only recently seen deep drilling and 2024 is planned to better evaluate their deeper porphyry potential.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets, the KSM project, and its Iskut project are located in British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

