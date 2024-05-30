

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways been named the world's best airline by AirlineRatings.com.



The Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency selected Qatar Airways as its Airline of the Year for 2024 combining major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, safety rating, product rating, innovation and forward fleet orders.



AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said, 'In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top ten.' 'The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback.'



Korean Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand and Emirates follow Qatar Airways in the top five, respectively.



In addition, Air France/ KLM, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, Qantas, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Vietnam Airlines, Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, TAP Portugal, JAL, Finnair, Hawaiian, Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa / Swiss, Turkish Airlines, IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia) Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines also have been rated among the Top 25 premium airlines.



Qatar Airways has been adjudged the Best Business Class for the fifth consecutive year. It also has the Best Catering and Excellence in Long Haul travel in the Middle East region.



Air New Zealand won Best Economy Class, while Virgin Australia won Best Cabin Crew.



Singapore Airlines has the Best First Class, according to AirlineRatings.com.



Best-In-Flight Entertainment and Best Premium Economy credits went to Emirates, with Qantas picking up the top rank for Best Lounges.



Etihad Airways has been rated as the Best Environmental Airline for the third year in a raw.



Virgin Australia Regional Airlines, or VARA, has been selected as the Best Regional Airline.



AirlineRatings.com's Best Low-Cost Airlines are, region-wise, Southwest (Americas), Fly Dubai (Middle East), AirAsia Group (Asia), Jetstar Group (Australia/Pacific) and easyJet (Europe).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken