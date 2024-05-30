

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained mixed as world markets geared for key economic data releases including GDP estimate and initial jobless claims from U.S., PMI readings from China, inflation readings from Europe, GDP readings from Canada as well as the keenly anticipated PCE-based inflation readings from U.S.



Wall Street Futures extended losses. European benchmarks recorded mild gains. Asian shares also finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index decreased amidst the Dollar's retreat. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. Gold slipped ahead of PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,096.50, down 0.90% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,248.50, down 0.35% Germany's DAX at 18,481.55, up 0.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,203.45, up 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,950.76, up 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,968.65, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,012.50, down 1.32% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,628.20, down 0.49% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,091.68, down 0.62% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,230.19, down 1.34%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0817, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.2720, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 156.95, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.6617, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3718, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 104.93, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.593%, down 0.65% Germany at 2.6710%, down 0.41% France at 3.162%, down 0.41% U.K. at 4.4180%, up 0.45% Japan at 1.043%, down 1.60%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $83.01, down 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.86, down 0.47%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,354.60, down 0.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,735.42, down 0.22% Ethereum at $3,727.56, down 2.25% BNB at $591.97, down 1.22% Solana at $165.36, down 2.48% XRP at $0.5204, down 1.74%.



