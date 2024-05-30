Junior Library Guild: Media Source Inc. Announces Donation of 150,000 K-12 Books to Bernie's Book Bank

Media Source Inc., the parent company of Junior Library Guild, AKJ Education, and trusted literary publications School Library Journal, Library Journal and The Horn Book, is proud to announce its donation of 150,000 K-12 books to Bernie's Book Bank, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing book ownership among at-risk children throughout Chicagoland.

LAKE BLUFF, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / This partnership represents a shared mission between Media Source Inc. and Bernie's to provide equal access to books for every child. Together, Media Source Inc. and Bernie's are fostering a love of reading and learning among underserved communities.

"Bernie's Book Bank is everything MSI loves about people with a passion for education and literacy," said Bob Gogel, CEO of MediaSource Inc. "Equal access to books is essential for a child's educational and social development. Ownership of books serves to further elevate a child's self-confidence. We are so grateful to Bernie's and proud to play a part in getting so many great new books into the hands of young learners."

Bernie's Book Bank sources, processes, and distributes 2.6 million books annually to children throughout Chicagoland, focusing on under-resourced communities, or places where children are the least likely to have access to books of their own. They deliver free, age-appropriate, high-interest, and culturally relevant books to children who may not have books of their own.

"At Bernie's Book Bank, we are more than just a charity: we are a partner. As such, building partnerships with Media Source Inc. and Junior Library Guild is something we take great pride in. We share many of the same goals and objectives when it comes to increasing book access and opportunity, and appreciate their impact on the children we serve," said Darrin Utynek, CEO of Bernie's Book Bank.

Since 2009, Bernie's Book Bank has distributed nearly 26 million free children's books.

Media Source Inc.'s donation of 150,000 (three full semi-truck loads) children's books will be distributed to approximately 18,750 children, enriching their lives, and inspiring a lifelong love of reading. The donation includes 82,000 unique titles, Spanish language, popular fiction and reading support titles. This partnership exemplifies the power of community in creating positive change and advancing educational equity.

"A donation of this magnitude makes an immediate positive impact for deserving Chicago-area students. We are so thankful to have partners in Media Source Inc. and Junior Library Guild to help share these books and the opportunities they inspire," said Kristen Daniels, Executive Director at Bernie's Book Bank.

For more information about Media Source Inc. and their commitment to promoting literacy, please visit mediasourceinc.net. To learn more about Bernie's Book Bank and how you can support their mission, visit berniesbookbank.org.

