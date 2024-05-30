Port53 Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Port53, a Cisco Gold Provider with Master Security Architecture Specialization, announces its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit, highlighting its commitment to securely managing client data. This certification confirms that Port53's operations meet stringent industry standards, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its services.

In today's digital landscape, where companies increasingly rely on managed service providers for critical business functions, the SOC 2 Type 1 certification plays a crucial role in establishing transparency and trust between clients and service providers. This certification signifies that Port53's operations, processes, and quality of service meet stringent standards, providing clients with the assurance that their data is in safe hands.

The certification results from a thorough audit that verifies the existence of internal controls designed and implemented by Port53 to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its Managed Detection and Response service and operations platform.

"Our SOC 2 Type 1 Certification is a testament to the focus of our Security Operations team on secure handling of information relating to each customer's cyber posture and cyber events in their environment," says Bill Parmelee, Vice President for Cyber Solutions at Port53.

Port53 remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance to meet the evolving needs of its clients and the industry.

About Port53

Port53 focuses on enabling organizations to safely and securely thrive in the digital world by delivering enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and extremely effective. Port53 works closely with Cisco's leading security offerings to plug the knowledge gaps that stand as obstacles to effective threat postures in SMEs.

