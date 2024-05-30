Suralink Appoints New CEO as It Announces Reaching an Important Growth Milestone

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, today announced the appointment of Evan Fitzpatrick as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. The company also announced that its customer base now exceeds 1,000 firms and its open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

Fitzpatrick brings more than a decade of leadership as a senior executive at high-growth companies. Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as the Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard where he oversaw company strategy and product development. During his tenure at AuditBoard, he also served as SVP and General Manager of the IT Risk and Compliance product line, overseeing product strategy and development as well as go-to-market and customer success. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Bain Capital as an operating partner and executive working with portfolio company management teams to drive transformational growth.

"After a thorough search, we're glad to welcome Evan to the Suralink team," says founder, former CEO, and current board member Tim Ballantyne. "Evan has an incredible track record of guiding companies through a customer-driven growth strategy. We are confident that his background in the accounting industry, as well as his breadth of experience with a multitude of other successful companies, will enable him to make an immediate impact on our strategy to deliver increasingly higher value to a broader set of customers globally."

"I am honored to be leading Suralink as its new CEO," says Fitzpatrick. "Suralink has created a category-leading customer-centric brand with a proven track record of building innovative products its clients love, and I'm excited to help the company continue to deliver on its mission. Suralink has incredible opportunities to further expand its product suite and drive even more growth in new markets and geographies. I look forward to working with our employees and clients to take Suralink to the next level."

Fitzpatrick's appointment comes as Suralink continues to experience rapid growth and receive significant market recognition for its innovative and customer-centric products. The company now serves more than 1,000 firms globally, including many of the largest audit, tax, and advisory firms in the world. It has also been recognized as a "Leader" in G2's Grid Reports, received a Gold Titan Award for Customer Service, and placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

