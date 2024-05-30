Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI.H) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces today that its acquisition target, Xemoto Media Ltd. ("Xemoto"), has appointed John Beresford as chief revenue officer, responsible for corporate strategy, product development, revenue operations, and building industry partnerships.

Mr. Beresford was the co-founder and chief executive officer of Socialpeeks, an influencer marketing analytics technology company founded in 2014.

For over 20 years, Mr. Beresford has been dedicated to building successful Canadian technology companies. Mr. Beresford has experience working with public companies as the vice president of global sales at Inpixon (NASDAQ), where he secured deals with numerous Fortune 1000 companies, and during his 10 years of leading sales and marketing teams at BlackBerry (NYSE).

An adjunct professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Wilfrid Laurier University for over 10 years, Mr. Beresford is also an entrepreneur in residence at several Canadian start-up incubators. In 2015, Mr. Beresford co-founded The Revenue U, an education company delivering marketing validation and sales training to hundreds of technology companies. Mr. Beresford has an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and a B.Sc. from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Brandon Mina, the chief executive officer of Xemoto said "We are incredibly pleased to welcome John to the Xemoto management team. It is a pivotal moment for Xemoto as we work to expand our product and service offerings, and we believe that John's extensive experience in sales and technology companies will be instrumental in achieving our objectives. We look forward to leveraging his knowledge and expertise as Xemoto advances into its next phase of growth."

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI.H) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on evaluating acquisition opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.

About Xemoto Media Ltd.

Xemoto is an influencer marketing platform focused on helping publicly traded companies and businesses in highly regulated and complex industries better connect with customers. Its proprietary digital technology is uniquely designed to engage investor, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer audiences.

Xemoto's easy-to-navigate automated platform, data-driven insights and commitment to agility ensures that clients can not only execute campaigns quickly but evaluate results efficiently through real-time insights into campaign performance.

Xemoto uses best practices to create brand-safe content with compliance-savvy creators to deliver a strong return on investment for its customers.

Learn more at: www.xemotomedia.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter .

