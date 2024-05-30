The novel heat pump concept combines solar energy with chemical storage and reportedly consume 75% less electricity than conventional heat pumps. The system relies on a battery and a heat storage tank that can be used either separately or simultaneously, depending on the outdoor conditions. Researchers from Chiba University in Japan have designed a heat pump system that integrates photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy with chemical storing involving an exothermic reaction that releases heat and an endothermic reaction that stores heat. The proposed solar chemical heat pump (SCHP) is intended to provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...