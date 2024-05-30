ProFinda, a leader in AI technology and workforce optimization, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Liss as their new Industry Markets Advisor. With an impressive 22-year tenure at SAP specializing in the Professional Services Industry, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to ProFinda's executive team. His deep product knowledge of S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors ensures that future enhancements from ProFinda will be in-line with SAP product direction and strategy.

"ProFinda is in a class of its own as a market leader in AI and optimizing resourcing. I have proudly watched ProFinda continually innovate and lead this new segment with Big 4 clients and now with their AI end-to-end booking and scheduling engine, the entire mid-market too," said Michael Liss about his new role.

Roger Gorman, CEO of ProFinda, commented, "We are beyond thrilled that Michael is joining us at ProFinda. He marks another major milestone of recognition around ProFinda's market position.

"The world where AI, workforce transformation, Skills, LLMs (large language models), ontologies, finance and resourcing all meet, is workforce optimization. That is ProFinda's sweetspot. And we know Michael will truly help drive this mission forward.

"With Michael's support and guidance, we're so excited to continue to innovate and drive new levels of client value between finance, resourcing, and optimization."

Michael's appointment marks another significant step in ProFinda's journey to redefine how businesses manage and optimize their human resources and their wider Supply and Demand, through cutting-edge technology.

His expertise will be invaluable as ProFinda continues to expand its offerings across the US and global markets, and reach amazing clients seeking to transform their skills, resourcing, AI and talent supply and demand strategy.

About ProFinda: ProFinda leads in providing AI-driven workforce optimization solutions to professional services firms of all sizes, globally. Its platform is transforming how businesses approach booking, resource scheduling, and supply demand optimization. For more information, visit www.profinda.com

