Sumsub: Global Deepfake Epidemic Worsening Amid Elections - UK Seventh Most Targeted Nation

Sumsub's data shows an alarming increase in the number of deepfakes worldwide, with dramatic growth year-on-year and from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024.

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With half the world's population heading to the polls this year, Sumsub , a global full-cycle identity verification and deepfake solution provider, detected upwards of a 245%YoY increase in deepfakes worldwide.

Countries with the most deepfakes detected in Q1 2024 are China, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, the US, Vietnam, and the UK.

are China, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, the US, Vietnam, and the UK. While deepfake fraud rates in the UK decreased by 10% in Q1 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, the number of deepfakes detected in the UK increased by 45% from Q4 2023 to Q1 2023.

from Q4 2023 to Q1 2023. In Europe, the top 7 countries with the highest absolute amount of deepfakes are: Spain, Germany, Ukraine, the UK, Italy, Poland and France.

The highest YoY increase in deepfakes is: Bulgaria (3000%), Portugal (1700%), Belgium (800%), Spain (191%), Germany (142%), and France (97%).

is: Bulgaria (3000%), Portugal (1700%), Belgium (800%), Spain (191%), Germany (142%), and France (97%). In the UK, the top 3 sectors with the highest fraud rates among all verifications are: Consulting (4.46%), Gaming (4.17%), and EdTech (2.3%) as of Q1 2024.

This data comes from analysis of identities submitted to Sumsub's ID verification platform. Key global highlights from Sumsub's Q1 2024 verification and identity fraud data* show that:

There's noticeable growth of deepfake incidents YoY in countries where elections are planned for 2024: India (280%), the US (303%), South Africa (500%), Mexico (500%), Moldova (900%), Indonesia (1550%), and South Korea (1625%).

in countries where elections are planned for 2024: India (280%), the US (303%), South Africa (500%), Mexico (500%), Moldova (900%), Indonesia (1550%), and South Korea (1625%). Even in countries with no elections in 2024, deepfake scams are advancing at unprecedented rates YoY: this includes China (2800%), Turkey (1533%), Singapore (1100%), Hong Kong (1000%), Brazil (822%), Vietnam (541%), Ukraine (394%)** and Japan (243%).

"Sumsub performs millions of identity checks annually across all markets and many industries, so we believe these trends are not unique to business and finance; they are symptomatic of what's happening in the wider digital world."

"They represent the increasing access to deepfake technologies as well as peoples' willingness to use them. In such an important year for democracy as half the globe goes to vote, this is incredibly concerning," said Vyacheslav Zholudev, Co-founder and CTO of Sumsub.

The growth of deepfake incidents can be seen across different industries. Last quarter, the sectors with the most deepfakes were crypto, fintech and iGaming. If we look closer at the year-over-year (YoY) comparison, the quantity of deepfake cases soared 1520% in iGaming, 900% in marketplaces, 533% in fintech, 217% in crypto, 138% in consulting, and 68% in online media.

"The number and quality of deepfakes is increasing and evolving daily worldwide. Even with the most progressive technology, it's getting much harder to differentiate between a deepfake and reality. The only way forward is to fight AI with AI," said Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI/ML at Sumsub.

"For businesses, the ultimate tool that keeps them protected is a multi-layered anti-fraud solution with different checks at various user journey stages. But content platforms and common users remain vulnerable to deepfakes, especially in light of 2024 elections. Media platforms must stay vigilant - remaining aware and updating defences to detect deepfakes and prevent AI-generated fraud. They need to make sure they are not inadvertently contributing to the spread of misinformation", Goldman-Kayalydin added.

* Note on the source

The content of this press release is based on detailed statistics and analysis of millions of verification checks performed by the Sumsub platform from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, accurately highlighting current fraud incidence rates. This includes analysis of thousands of detected deepfake cases. All internal data was aggregated and anonymized for the purpose of publishing these findings.

** Please note that Ukraine's 2024 elections are suspended due to martial law restrictions (at the moment of publication).

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

