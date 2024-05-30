Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
30 May 2024
Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2024 were passed by shareholders on a poll.
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
VOTES
FOR AND DISCRETIONARY
%*
VOTES
AGAINST
%*
VOTES
WITHHELD
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the annual report
163,770,223
100.00%
0
0.00%
198,465
2. To declare a final dividend
163,968,671
100.00%
17
0.00%
0
3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan
156,342,088
95.37%
7,593,740
4.63%
32,860
4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon
162,696,352
99.23%
1,269,097
0.77%
3,239
5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi
162,685,970
99.22%
1,279,267
0.78%
3,451
6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd
162,693,766
99.23%
1,269,097
0.77%
5,825
7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon
160,875,673
98.12%
3,089,840
1.88%
3,175
8. To elect Mr. B. Fidler
163,910,397
99.97%
55,118
0.03%
3,173
9. To elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola
163,912,759
99.97%
49,230
0.03%
6,699
10. To elect Mr J. Fairbairn
163,515,758
99.75%
415,333
0.25%
37,597
11. To re-appoint the auditors
162,694,842
99.22%
1,272,602
0.78%
1,244
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration
163,963,538
100.00%
3,105
0.00%
2,045
13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
157,710,901
96.19%
6,252,455
3.81%
5,332
14. To renew authority to allot shares
163,290,002
99.59%
675,454
0.41%
3,232
Special Resolutions
15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments
157,009,373
95.76%
6,958,355
4.24%
960
16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital
151,443,822
92.36%
12,524,264
7.64%
602
17. To renew authority to buy own shares
162,647,905
99.21%
1,294,588
0.79%
26,195
18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice
162,078,336
98.85%
1,890,347
1.15%
5
* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 188,807,270 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 163,968,688 (86.84% of the share register).
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A. Broughton
Group Company Secretary
Bodycote plc
Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300