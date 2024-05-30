Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
30.05.24
08:24 Uhr
8,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
30.05.2024
Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2024

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2024 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

VOTES

FOR AND DISCRETIONARY

%*

VOTES

AGAINST

%*

VOTES

WITHHELD

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive the annual report

163,770,223

100.00%

0

0.00%

198,465

2. To declare a final dividend

163,968,671

100.00%

17

0.00%

0

3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan

156,342,088

95.37%

7,593,740

4.63%

32,860

4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon

162,696,352

99.23%

1,269,097

0.77%

3,239

5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi

162,685,970

99.22%

1,279,267

0.78%

3,451

6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd

162,693,766

99.23%

1,269,097

0.77%

5,825

7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon

160,875,673

98.12%

3,089,840

1.88%

3,175

8. To elect Mr. B. Fidler

163,910,397

99.97%

55,118

0.03%

3,173

9. To elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola

163,912,759

99.97%

49,230

0.03%

6,699

10. To elect Mr J. Fairbairn

163,515,758

99.75%

415,333

0.25%

37,597

11. To re-appoint the auditors

162,694,842

99.22%

1,272,602

0.78%

1,244

12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration

163,963,538

100.00%

3,105

0.00%

2,045

13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration

157,710,901

96.19%

6,252,455

3.81%

5,332

14. To renew authority to allot shares

163,290,002

99.59%

675,454

0.41%

3,232

Special Resolutions

15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments

157,009,373

95.76%

6,958,355

4.24%

960

16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital

151,443,822

92.36%

12,524,264

7.64%

602

17. To renew authority to buy own shares

162,647,905

99.21%

1,294,588

0.79%

26,195

18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice

162,078,336

98.85%

1,890,347

1.15%

5

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 188,807,270 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 163,968,688 (86.84% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300


© 2024 PR Newswire
