Nanterre, 30 May 2024

VINCI wins new works contract for Melbourne Airport in Australia

Melbourne Airport development project

Smoother and safer access to terminals

A contract worth AUD 159 million (approximately 96 million euros)



Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded a construction contract worth AUD 159 million (approximately 96 million euros) by Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) Pty Ltd.

This project, designed to improve access to the airport, includes the redevelopment of the airport forecourt and the construction of a 550 m bridge across 18 spans. The bridge will separate public and commercial vehicle traffic, providing a smoother connection between the Tullamarine Freeway to all airport terminals. It will also make pedestrian traffic safer.

The works - which will be completed in 2026 - include environmental sustainability targets such as reusing of all excavated fill at the airport's facility.

This project is a continuation of the first phase of the works carried out by Seymour Whyte in 2023.

