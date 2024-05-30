Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024

WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:40 Uhr
2,140 Euro
-0,040
-1,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2024 | 11:48
Ice Fish Farm AS: Ice Fish Farm - Proposed change of company name

Reykjavík, 30 May 2024 - The board of directors of Ice Fish Farm AS (the "Company") will propose that the general meeting resolves to change the company name to Kaldvik AS at the Company's annual general meeting on 20 June 2024. If approved, the Company will be trading under a new name and a new ticker immediately following the general meeting.

The Company is trading its shares under the ticker "KLDVK" on Nasdaq First North Iceland already prior to the general meeting.

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of ICE FISH FARM AS: +354 8430086

About Ice Fish Farm:
Ice Fish Farm is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.icefishfarm.is for more information about the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


