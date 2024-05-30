Black Book Market Research: Payers Target Current Challenges and Competitiveness With 2025 Tech Investment Surge, Reveals Black Book Research Survey

More Than 5,000 Health Plan IT Clients Evaluate 400 Software Firms, Advisors, and Service Vendors Across 35 Operational Areas in 15th Annual Payer Survey on Customer Experience and User Satisfaction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / In preparation for the upcoming budget year, health plans are bracing for a substantial 23% uptick in their IT and services spending, according to the Q1-Q2 polling which included two-thirds of all U.S. payers. Their strategic focus lies in bolstering investments across several critical areas, notably data analytics, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and AI solutions.





Black Book Research has revealed the leading IT and outsourcing companies in various market segments, as determined by the industry's most extensive survey of managed care organizations. Renowned for its unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinion insights, Black Book has announced the 2024 awards for the highest user experience and client satisfaction in health plan technology and outsourcing.

"This proactive approach underscores the commitment of health plans to harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency and meet evolving industry demands," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book.

Black Book is dedicated to pioneering research, ensuring customer satisfaction, and analyzing strategic buyer issues in the managed care marketplace without vendor influence or financial affiliations in exchange for evaluations. "It's an exciting time at Black Book as we introduce unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, innovative reporting features, and a knowledge management system that allows customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real time," said Brown.

More than 5,200 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling from January to May this year. Vendors were evaluated on 18 key performance indicators relevant to payers including data security measures, customer support, best-of-breed technologies, and product implementations.

"If you aim to curate a selection of the top-performing payer software, outsourcing services, and advisory firms for your health plan, this is the definitive list for 2024," asserted Brown. "Rated exclusively by health plan users, these vendors and consultants have demonstrated these vendors' ROI, reliability, trustworthiness, and innovation within the industry."

Detailed methodology and category ratings are available at Black Book Market Research.

The top client-rated 2024 vendors serving the payer industry are:

PAYER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & NLP-ENABLED SOLUTIONS

HEALTHWORKS AI

END-TO-END PROVIDER DATA MANAGEMENT & CREDENTIALLING SOLUTIONS

SYMPLR

MEMBER WELLNESS OUTREACH & CONSUMER EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

SYRA HEALTH

CARE MANAGEMENT & COORDINATION SOLUTIONS

INFOMC INCEDO CARE MANAGEMENT

PAYER QUALITY MANAGEMENT, ANALTYICS & REPORTING SOLUTIONS

VERADIGM

PAYER IT CONSULTANTS

WEST MONROE PARTNERS

EMPLOYER-SPONSORED HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

MARATHON HEALTH

PAYER RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTIONS

MACHINIFY

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE PERFORMANCE & REPORTING SOLUTIONS

QUEST ANALYTICS

HEALTH PLAN DATA INTEGRATION, EXCHANGE & TRANSFORMATION PLATFORMS

CLOUDERA

COMMERCIAL PLANS CLAIMS ADMINISTRATION PLATFORMS

VBA SOFTWARE PRIME

PAYER IT SYSTEM INTEGRATION INITIATIVES

HEALTHEDGE

PROVIDER-SPONSORED HEALTH PLAN CLAIMS SOLUTIONS

EPIC TAPESTRY

MEMBER EXPERIENCE & COMMUNICATION PORTALS

PERSONIFY

PAYER ENTERPRISE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CONSULTING & SOLUTIONS

ABACUS INSIGHTS

END-TO-END PAYER POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SOLUTIONS

INNOVACCER

PRICE TRANSPERANCY & MEMBER PAYMENT ESTIMATE SOLUTIONS

HEALTHCARE DATA ANALYTICS (HDA)

PAYER CLOUD PLATFORM

INOVALON

PAYER TELEHEALTH & VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTIONS

BEST BUY HEALTH

PAYER MEMBER SAFETY, PBM & PHARMACY SOLUTIONS

SURESCRIPTS

COMPLIANCE, FRAUD & ABUSE SOLUTIONS

VERIFIABLE

HEALTH EQUITY & PAYER SDOH STRATEGY SOLUTIONS

STANSON HEALTH

PAYER DATA VALIDATION & ACCURACY SOLUTIONS

ATLAS SYSTEMS PRIME

PAYER CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & PROVIDER BENCHMARKING

RIVET HEALTH

PRIOR AUTHORIZATION SOLUTIONS

COHERE HEALTH

PAYER BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURICNG: MEMBER SERVICES INTERFACE & CONSUMER EXPERIENCE SOLUTIONS

ALORICA

PAYER IT OUTSOURCING: INFRASTRUCTURE & CORE TECHNOLOGY MODERNIZATION SOLUTIONS

ACCENTURE

PAYER IT OUTSOURCING: APPLICATIONS DEVELOPMENT & MOBILE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

CGI

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE, NETWORK DEVELOPMENT & CONTRACTING SERVICES CONSULTING

CHARTIS

PAYER IT & SYSTEMS TRANSFORMATION CONSULTING

FTI CONSULTING

END-TO-END REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING

COGNIZANT TRIZETTO

PAYER BPOL FRONT END CLAIMS SERVICES

EXL SERVICE

UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT & ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING

NOVOLOGIX

CLEARINGHOUSE ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS

AVAILITY

PAYER CLAIMS OUTSOURCING BPO: MIDDLE & BACK BUSINESS OFFICE SOLUTIONS

OPTUM

About Black Book

Black Book, its founder, management, and staff do not hold any financial interest in the vendors covered in its satisfaction surveys. Black Book publishes satisfaction and client experience rankings before notifying vendors of the results and does not charge participation, review, inclusion or consultation fees, as it directly polls vendors' clients.

Since 2010, Black Book has polled over 2.5 million users on vendor satisfaction and industry trends in healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing globally. It has earned a reputation for independent, unbiased crowdsourced surveying, expanding to IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, as well as physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, health plans, and hospital IT managers.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.