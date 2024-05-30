Black Book Market Research: Payers Target Current Challenges and Competitiveness With 2025 Tech Investment Surge, Reveals Black Book Research Survey

More Than 5,000 Health Plan IT Clients Evaluate 400 Software Firms, Advisors, and Service Vendors Across 35 Operational Areas in 15th Annual Payer Survey on Customer Experience and User Satisfaction
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / In preparation for the upcoming budget year, health plans are bracing for a substantial 23% uptick in their IT and services spending, according to the Q1-Q2 polling which included two-thirds of all U.S. payers. Their strategic focus lies in bolstering investments across several critical areas, notably data analytics, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and AI solutions.
Black Book Research has revealed the leading IT and outsourcing companies in various market segments, as determined by the industry's most extensive survey of managed care organizations. Renowned for its unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinion insights, Black Book has announced the 2024 awards for the highest user experience and client satisfaction in health plan technology and outsourcing.
"This proactive approach underscores the commitment of health plans to harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency and meet evolving industry demands," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book.
Black Book is dedicated to pioneering research, ensuring customer satisfaction, and analyzing strategic buyer issues in the managed care marketplace without vendor influence or financial affiliations in exchange for evaluations. "It's an exciting time at Black Book as we introduce unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, innovative reporting features, and a knowledge management system that allows customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real time," said Brown.
More than 5,200 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling from January to May this year. Vendors were evaluated on 18 key performance indicators relevant to payers including data security measures, customer support, best-of-breed technologies, and product implementations.
"If you aim to curate a selection of the top-performing payer software, outsourcing services, and advisory firms for your health plan, this is the definitive list for 2024," asserted Brown. "Rated exclusively by health plan users, these vendors and consultants have demonstrated these vendors' ROI, reliability, trustworthiness, and innovation within the industry."
Detailed methodology and category ratings are available at Black Book Market Research.
The top client-rated 2024 vendors serving the payer industry are:
PAYER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & NLP-ENABLED SOLUTIONS
HEALTHWORKS AI
END-TO-END PROVIDER DATA MANAGEMENT & CREDENTIALLING SOLUTIONS
SYMPLR
MEMBER WELLNESS OUTREACH & CONSUMER EDUCATION SOLUTIONS
SYRA HEALTH
CARE MANAGEMENT & COORDINATION SOLUTIONS
INFOMC INCEDO CARE MANAGEMENT
PAYER QUALITY MANAGEMENT, ANALTYICS & REPORTING SOLUTIONS
VERADIGM
PAYER IT CONSULTANTS
WEST MONROE PARTNERS
EMPLOYER-SPONSORED HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
MARATHON HEALTH
PAYER RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTIONS
MACHINIFY
PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE PERFORMANCE & REPORTING SOLUTIONS
QUEST ANALYTICS
HEALTH PLAN DATA INTEGRATION, EXCHANGE & TRANSFORMATION PLATFORMS
CLOUDERA
COMMERCIAL PLANS CLAIMS ADMINISTRATION PLATFORMS
VBA SOFTWARE PRIME
PAYER IT SYSTEM INTEGRATION INITIATIVES
HEALTHEDGE
PROVIDER-SPONSORED HEALTH PLAN CLAIMS SOLUTIONS
EPIC TAPESTRY
MEMBER EXPERIENCE & COMMUNICATION PORTALS
PERSONIFY
PAYER ENTERPRISE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CONSULTING & SOLUTIONS
ABACUS INSIGHTS
END-TO-END PAYER POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SOLUTIONS
INNOVACCER
PRICE TRANSPERANCY & MEMBER PAYMENT ESTIMATE SOLUTIONS
HEALTHCARE DATA ANALYTICS (HDA)
PAYER CLOUD PLATFORM
INOVALON
PAYER TELEHEALTH & VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTIONS
BEST BUY HEALTH
PAYER MEMBER SAFETY, PBM & PHARMACY SOLUTIONS
SURESCRIPTS
COMPLIANCE, FRAUD & ABUSE SOLUTIONS
VERIFIABLE
HEALTH EQUITY & PAYER SDOH STRATEGY SOLUTIONS
STANSON HEALTH
PAYER DATA VALIDATION & ACCURACY SOLUTIONS
ATLAS SYSTEMS PRIME
PAYER CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & PROVIDER BENCHMARKING
RIVET HEALTH
PRIOR AUTHORIZATION SOLUTIONS
COHERE HEALTH
PAYER BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURICNG: MEMBER SERVICES INTERFACE & CONSUMER EXPERIENCE SOLUTIONS
ALORICA
PAYER IT OUTSOURCING: INFRASTRUCTURE & CORE TECHNOLOGY MODERNIZATION SOLUTIONS
ACCENTURE
PAYER IT OUTSOURCING: APPLICATIONS DEVELOPMENT & MOBILE HEALTH SOLUTIONS
CGI
PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE, NETWORK DEVELOPMENT & CONTRACTING SERVICES CONSULTING
CHARTIS
PAYER IT & SYSTEMS TRANSFORMATION CONSULTING
FTI CONSULTING
END-TO-END REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING
COGNIZANT TRIZETTO
PAYER BPOL FRONT END CLAIMS SERVICES
EXL SERVICE
UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT & ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING
NOVOLOGIX
CLEARINGHOUSE ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS
AVAILITY
PAYER CLAIMS OUTSOURCING BPO: MIDDLE & BACK BUSINESS OFFICE SOLUTIONS
OPTUM
About Black Book
Black Book, its founder, management, and staff do not hold any financial interest in the vendors covered in its satisfaction surveys. Black Book publishes satisfaction and client experience rankings before notifying vendors of the results and does not charge participation, review, inclusion or consultation fees, as it directly polls vendors' clients.
Since 2010, Black Book has polled over 2.5 million users on vendor satisfaction and industry trends in healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing globally. It has earned a reputation for independent, unbiased crowdsourced surveying, expanding to IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, as well as physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, health plans, and hospital IT managers.
Contact Information
Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590
SOURCE: Black Book Research
View the original press release on newswire.com.