

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL):



Earnings: -$9.20 million in Q3 vs. $13.97 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q3 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.63 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Revenue: $817.14 million in Q3 vs. $832.69 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.47 - $3.51 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken