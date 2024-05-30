RONN Inc. Announces Engagement with PCAOB Auditor and Anticipated Completion of Audit by End of June

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), an innovative leader in sustainable transportation solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of an engagement letter with a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm. The company expects to finalize its audits by the end of June 2024.

This significant step is part of RONN Inc.'s strategic plan to file a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and to apply for an uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company is diligently preparing the necessary documentation and anticipates completing the Form S-1 filing as soon as the audited financial statements are integrated by its legal team.

"We have been advised by our PCAOB auditing firm that the audits should be completed within the month of June," stated RONN Inc. CEO, Ronn Ford. "This is an exciting milestone for our company as we continue to pursue our goal of uplisting to Nasdaq. We believe this move will enhance our visibility and credibility in the market, providing greater value to our shareholders."

The completion of the audit and the subsequent filing of the Form S-1 are critical components of RONN Inc.'s growth strategy. The company is committed to meeting the stringent requirements of Nasdaq and ensuring full transparency and compliance in its financial reporting.

RONN Inc. will provide further updates as milestones are achieved. The company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders as it progresses towards these important goals.

For more information, please contact:

John Morgan jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

About RONN Inc.

RONN Inc. is a pioneering company in the field of sustainable transportation solutions. Dedicated to innovation and environmental stewardship, RONN Inc. develops cutting-edge technologies that aim to reduce the carbon footprint of the automotive industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

