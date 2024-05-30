

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury published a 2024 Non-fungible Token (NFT) Illicit Finance Risk Assessment. It explores how vulnerabilities associated with NFTs and NFT platforms may be exploited by illicit actors for money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.



The assessment finds that NFTs are highly susceptible to use in fraud and scams and are subject to theft. The report, titled 'Non-fungible Token Illicit Finance Risk Assessment', determines that illicit actors can use NFTs to launder proceeds from predicate crimes, often in combination with other methods to obfuscate the illicit source of proceeds of crime.



It also found little evidence of the misuse of NFTs by terrorists or proliferators, in contrast to fraudsters. The assessment finds that inadequate cybersecurity protections, challenges related to copyright and trademark protections, and the hype and fluctuating pricing of NFTs can enable criminals to perpetrate fraud and theft related to NFTs and NFT platforms.



U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson urged the private sector to use the findings of this assessment to inform their own risk mitigation strategies to prevent illicit actors from abusing NFTs and NFT platforms.'



