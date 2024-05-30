

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A top UK official says Russia is suffering the highest rate of casualties in the war against Ukraine.



'From January 2024 to April 2024, Russia's daily casualty rate in Ukraine - the numbers of killed and wounded - was 980. Estimates in May, put that number over 1000 per day. That is around 30,000 per month,' Ankur Narayan, UK Politico-Military Counsellor at the UK Delegation to the OSCE said statement.



The data comes within weeks of Russian President Vladimir Putin removing his long-time confidante Sergei Shoigu as defense minister, and replacing him with Andrey Belousov, who is an economist.



Upon taking up the job, Belousov said he is putting special emphasis on waging the war with 'minimal human losses'.



465,000 Russian personnel have been killed or wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Narayan.



Defence now takes up 40 percent of Russia's government spending - which amounts to 6 percent of its GDP.



'Ukraine has liberated 70,000 square miles of land that Russia seized in 2022. And Ukraine has destroyed or damaged a quarter of the Black Sea Fleet's vessels, denying Russia control of the western Black Sea and pushing back much of the Russian navy from Crimea. As a result, Ukraine has successfully resumed maritime exports from its Black Sea ports. Monthly export volumes through its maritime corridor are consistently at the highest levels - four and a half million tonnes - since the war began'. Narayan says Ukraine is on course to export all its harvest this year despite repeated Russian attempts to prevent it.



He said President Putin is no closer to his goal of subjugating Ukraine even after suffering nearly half a million casualties.



He called on Russia to end its war, respecting the UN Charter, and withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine.



