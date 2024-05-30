Sebastian Professional to Broaden Artistic Vision and Empower Self-Expression with Appointment of Frederic Aspiras as Global Creative & Culture Director

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastian Professional, the visionary professional haircare brand synonymous with creativity, artistry and innovation in the beauty industry, proudly announces the appointment of Oscar-nominated hair artist Frederic Aspiras as its new Global Creative & Culture Director.

With a stellar career spanning over two decades, Frederic Aspiras has established himself as a trailblazing force in the world of hair design and beauty. Renowned for his unparalleled creativity, visionary approach, and iconic Lady Gaga hair looks, Aspiras brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Sebastian Professional.

"Becoming part of Sebastian Professional is a lifelong aspiration fulfilled for me. As Global Creative & Culture Director, I'm dedicated to fostering an inclusive space that celebrates individuality and creativity, fueling the aspirations of emerging talent. Our mission is to honor Sebastian Professional's legacy while reimagining its future as a trailblazing brand. Together, with our vibrant community, we'll blend tradition with innovation, sparking a global movement of self-expression through hair and culture," comments Aspiras. "Let's embark on a journey to explore the diverse aspects of our hair, celebrating its uniqueness and learning how it can be a canvas for expressing individuality and fostering self-love. Together, let's craft a future where everyone's hair story is celebrated."

Following Sebastian Professional's 50th Anniversary celebration last year, Aspiras' appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Sebastian Professional as the brand continues to inspire beauty professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

Sebastian Professional's Senior Vice President, Sylvie Biragnet, shared her enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Frederic to the Sebastian Professional family. His unparalleled talent, creativity, and commitment to fostering cultural understanding perfectly align with our brand's ethos, and we are confident that his artistic vision will further elevate Sebastian Professional's position as a global leader in the beauty industry."

About Wella Company

We are Wella Company, an innovative global leader in the beauty industry that combines its iconic 140+ years history and industry expertise with its emerging status as a category-leading high-growth company. Since 2020, Wella Company has galvanized the transformation of our business and brands to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty sector. Our portfolio of leading professional and retail hair, nails, and beauty tech brands includes Wella Professionals, O•P•I, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol. Wella Professionals is the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the Worldvii and OPI is the #1 Professional Nail Salon Brand Worldwide. With an ambition to become the best beauty company in the industry, we inspire consumers and beauty professionals through our brands to look, feel, and be their true selves. We approach the product creation process by rigorously combining science, technology, and artistry to develop performance-led products, often distinguished by patented technology, a mark of the legendary Wella Company difference.

Guided by our company values and led by our ambition to deliver positive impact on people, through our products and towards our planet and society, we strive to deliver sustainable growth to our stakeholders. We proudly support the salon industry, the stylists, and the artists we serve across the 127 countries in which we operate. We impact a diverse community of more than 91 million beauty lovers and industry professionals, social influencers, ambassadors, followers, employees, customers, and suppliers across the globe. This is our Wella Family. We are continuing our journey to sustainably improve our products, reduce our impact on the environment, and create a culture where all employees act as owners who are invested in our shared success - through these efforts we are working to ensure Wella Company prospers for generations to come. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

