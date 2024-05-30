Georgia-Pacific: SeeHer: Jennifer Chen | Georgia Pacific

Jennifer Chen, production manager at our gypsum facility in Tacoma, Washington shares how a teacher once suggested she reconsider her major. Jennifer didn't let that get to her and she pressed on. Jennifer now supervises over 60 employees and describes her leadership style as "King Arthur's round table" meaning everyone has a voice. Watch More GeorgiaPacific SeeHer Stories: http://bit.ly/2klwGIq

