ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2024 | 14:38
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific: SeeHer: Jennifer Chen | Georgia Pacific

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Jennifer Chen, production manager at our gypsum facility in Tacoma, Washington shares how a teacher once suggested she reconsider her major. Jennifer didn't let that get to her and she pressed on. Jennifer now supervises over 60 employees and describes her leadership style as "King Arthur's round table" meaning everyone has a voice. Watch More GeorgiaPacific SeeHer Stories: http://bit.ly/2klwGIq

Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
