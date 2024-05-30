BioInvent International: BioInvent to Host Virtual KOL Event to Highlight Recently Presented Efficacy Data from BioInvent's Lead Candidates BI-1808 and BI-1206

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Discussion on TNFR2 and FcyRIIB as promising targets in immuno-oncology on June 18, 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 9:00-10:45 AM ET/3-4:45 PM CEST. To register, click here (https://lifescievents.com/event/bioinvent/lifeSci Events).

The event will feature Alexander Eggermont, MD, PhD (University Medical Center Utrecht), who will join company management to discuss the recently disclosed positive clinical data for BioInvent's lead, first-in-class antibodies, BI-1808 and BI-1206, to be presented at ASCO and EHA. The data support the promise of FcyRIIB and TNFR2 as important immunotherapy targets. BI-1808 and BI-1206 are BioInvent's two lead programs in a broad pipeline of first- or best-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies for the treatment of cancer:

BI-1808, an anti-TNFR2 antibody, showing promising single-agent efficacy in an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial as a single agent as well as in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with advanced malignancies.

BI-1206, an anti-FcyRIIB antibody, currently being evaluated in two Phase 1/2a trials: in combination with rituximab for patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with solid tumors. Recently disclosed data for BI-1206 show long-lasting responses in heavily pre-treated patients.

The event will include an overview of the company's development strategy and highlight upcoming rich news flow for the rest of 2024.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Alexander Eggermont, MD, PhD

Alexander Eggermont, MD, PhD is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology & Professor of Immunotherapy at the University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands; Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France; Coordinator, Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe; and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Consortium (DKFZ). Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France (2010-2019) and Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University (2012-2020), France; Professor of Surgical Oncology (2003-2016) and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research (2011-2018) at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is Fellow of the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI, Stever Rosenberg Lab, Surgery Branch)). Prof. Eggermont has served as President of ECCO, President of the EORTC, was a member of the Board of Directors of ASCO, served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and is currently Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Cancer. Prof. Eggermont has published more than 1000 peer-reviewed papers and his expertise has been acknowledged by many professional awards throughout his career.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

