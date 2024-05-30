MSL INDONESIA ADVERTISING LTD: MSL APP IND to Successfully Go Public, Embarking on a New Journey

MSL APP Indonesia (MSL APP IND) is about to successfully go public. This significant milestone in the company's development history marks the beginning of a new journey and recognizes and affirms past efforts.

MSL APP Indonesia has provided employees with a new work experience and more opportunities. As a rising star in the advertising communication industry, MSL APP Indonesia is expected to complete its IPO restructuring in mid-August this year. This news is undoubtedly exciting for all employees and also indicates that the company will gain more development space.

MSL APP Asia-Pacific CEO, Will Smith, stated, "The success of MSL APP Indonesia is due to all the Indonesian employees who have advanced and retreated with the company. Success and honor belong to every employee."

Founded in 2015, MSL APP focuses on digital communication and online advertising business promotion. Over the years, the business philosophy of "innovation leads, integrity operates" has been adhered to, with a commitment to providing customers with high-quality products and services, and continuously promoting industry development.

The successful listing of the company is inseparable from the strong support and dedication of government departments at all levels, regulatory agencies, investors, partners, and employees. Heartfelt thanks are extended to all the units and individuals who have cared for, supported, and helped MSL APP IND!

The listing of MSL APP IND means that the company's international influence has further increased. As a multinational company regulated by both the UK and the US, international laws are always abided by, with strict self-demand to ensure high standards in daily work. At the same time, a formal warning is issued to those who use various means to smear and fabricate rumors about MSL APP IND, that any legal means will be used to protect the interests of the company, its employees, and shareholders.

In the future, MSL APP IND will continue to adhere to the business philosophy of "customer-centered, quality for survival, management for efficiency, and innovation for development," continuously enhancing core competitiveness, expanding market space, strengthening corporate governance, and continuously improving corporate value and brand influence to repay the trust and support of investors and all sectors of society.

This listing marks a new stage of development for MSL APP IND, heralding broader development space and a higher business platform. The principles of openness, transparency, and standardization will continue to be upheld, continuously enhancing the value and competitiveness of the company to create greater value for shareholders.

Thanks are extended to media friends for their attention and support to MSL APP IND, with a look forward to the continued attention and support of investors to witness the growth and progress of MSL APP IND together.

Company Name: MSL INDONESIA ADVERTISING LTD

Contact Person: Campbell Linda

Website: https://mslgroup.com

Email: info@mslgroup.com

SOURCE: MSL INDONESIA ADVERTISING LTD

