Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings Expands With Gaucho Open Asset Lending Division

New Fintech Financing Arm "GOAL" May Expand Beyond Company Assets, Disrupting Traditional Lending in Argentina

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced the formation of a new fintech mortgage lending division, Gaucho Open Asset Lending ("GOAL"). As Gaucho Holdings' new financing arm, GOAL is intended to serve as the Company's self-financing option for buyers of its unique luxury vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, with plans to expand beyond.

This strategic development allows Gaucho Holdings, which owns Algodon Wine Estates outright, to offer self-financed mortgages to prospective buyers. These options include 10, 15, and 20-year mortgage terms, providing greater accessibility to over 400 vineyard estate lots. The Company estimates that the potential revenue from the sale of these vineyard lots could be approximately USD 80 - 100 million, excluding any future appreciation. GOAL's introduction is designed to bolster the Company's financial structure by generating significant interest income from these transactions. Even after the sale of all projected lots, Gaucho Holdings will retain over 2,500 acres for its operations and further development.

Furthermore, Gaucho Holdings aims to expand GOAL beyond its own real estate projects, with the potential to disrupt the lending industry in Argentina by providing innovative fintech mortgage and lending solutions in a country where traditional financing options are largely unavailable to the public.

GOAL anticipates soon launching an app to reach 46 million Argentines, focusing on highly urbanized cities such as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, and Rosario. These cities have substantial populations that have historically been excluded from the lending market, with limited access to mortgages and credit. The Company believes this is a timely and fitting product for Argentina, where it foresees a robust demand for lending services, particularly in urban areas with a growing need for housing and credit access.

In light of recent economic improvements in Argentina, Gaucho Holdings observes a potential stabilization of the country's economy. The anticipated reintroduction of mortgage lending by Argentine banks could further stimulate the real estate sector, thereby positively influencing sales and property values.

"By providing tailored financing options, we aim to not only make luxury vineyard ownership more accessible but also diversify our income streams, supporting our vision for future growth," commented Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings. "Incidentally, I've been looking to launch Gaucho Open Asset Lending for some time, and I believe the timing is now right. GOAL could be adapted to serve a much wider audience through an app, meeting the needs of a mostly non-leverage populace of 46 million Argentines. The long-term potential here is enormous. Creating a financing arm of Gaucho has the potential to become larger than the Company's current assets."

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

