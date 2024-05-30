Eaton Expands U.S. Industry Education to Accelerate Fleet Electrification

Hands-on programs at Eaton training centers in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas demonstrate novel approaches to accelerate fleet electrification

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Intelligent power management Eaton expanded its education and testing centers to demonstrate breakthrough solutions accelerating sustainable fleets in Pittsburgh, Houston and Marshall, Michigan. As electrification and the energy transition have a cascading impact on infrastructure, Eaton provides real-world application environments to help fleet owners and vehicle OEMs understand the latest innovations and best practices, establishing scalable, affordable and reliable power for fleet electrification.

With more than half of fleets planning to decarbonize by 2027, industry education plays an important role to help avoid the hidden costs of fleet electrification. Recently, Eaton showcased how it's accelerating vehicle electrification from the vehicle to infrastructure at ACT Expo 2024.

"To successfully electrify fleets, it's critical to implement flexible charging infrastructure that addresses future needs and industry education is vital to make that happen," said Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. "We're simplifying fleet electrification by providing the entire infrastructure solution and hands-on training our customers need to implement safe, reliable and sustainable charging."

Eaton Experience Centers in Pittsburgh and Houston provide a controlled environment for visitors to engage with real-world fleet charging applications to understand and enable the application of smart, scalable infrastructure. At the Experience Centers, visitors can interact with Eaton's end-to-end electrical distribution solutions for fleet charging applications including safety switches, transformers and panelboards that establish a reliable electrical backbone for fleet charging. Plus, the Eaton Proving Grounds campus in Marshall, Michigan, is undergoing sizable vehicle electrification expansions, providing customers with a lab-validated environment to perform testing and training on critical EV and charging infrastructure systems and components.

Each year, approximately 15,000 customers, industry partners, students, and media visit Eaton campuses to experience the company's innovative and end-to-end solutions for fleet electrification, including:

Industry-first EV Charging Busway that enables fleets to expand and reconfigure infrastructure with no concrete work required, which is often the biggest cost when deploying EV charging for fleets

Panelboards and switchboards integrating EV charging into foundational electrical system equipment, saving installation time and material

Eaton Green Motion Fleet chargers supporting real-time insights and remote management to control energy consumption and impact on local grid infrastructure

Charging Network Manager software helps streamline installation and enables fleets to remotely oversee charging, manage access control and support EV load management

Engineering services and ongoing EV charging consultation to help energize and accelerate the expansion of growing zero-emission vehicle fleets

Learn more about fleet electrification, tune in to an upcoming webinar featuring Eaton.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

