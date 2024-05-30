

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 76% at $6.92. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is up over 53% at $2.99. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 17% at $2.81. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is up over 13% at $25.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is up over 13% at $7.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is up over 12% at $225.00. C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is up over 11% at $26.58. BW LPG Limited (BWLP) is up over 10% at $20.26. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is up over 10% at $3.62. Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is up over 9% at $4.77. Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is up over 8% at $3.01. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 6% at $67.33. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) is up over 6% at $7.44.



In the Red



UiPath Inc. (PATH) is down over 29% at $12.92. Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is down over 22% at $21.00. Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH) is down over 18% at $1.16. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 15% at $229.00. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is down over 14% at $62.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) is down over 14% at $27.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is down over 13% at $125.30. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 12% at $1.62. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is down over 8% at $66.32. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is down over 8% at $22.00. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down over 7% at $1.78.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

