Holistiplan Establishes First Endowed Scholarship for Texas A&M Financial Planning Program by a Technology Partner

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / In a groundbreaking move, Holistiplan, a leader in tax planning software, today announced the creation of an endowed scholarship for the Financial Planning Program at Texas A&M University. This marks the first time a technology company has established an endowed scholarship with the Financial Planning Program, demonstrating Holistiplan's commitment to shaping the future of financial advising.

"By establishing this scholarship, we are not just investing in the future of individual students, but in the future of the financial planning profession as a whole," said Roger Pine, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "Our goal is to pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic industry, and to show that technology companies like ours can play a crucial role in this transformation."

Dr. Nathan Harness, Director of Financial Planning at Texas A&M University, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Holistiplan's generous endowment is a monumental step forward. It addresses a critical need by making financial education more accessible and reducing barriers for promising students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enter this field. We are thrilled to partner with Holistiplan to cultivate a new, diverse generation of financial advisors."

This scholarship not only highlights Holistiplan's role as a thought leader but also aligns with their broader mission to democratize financial planning. It seeks to inspire other corporations to contribute to educational initiatives, amplifying the impact of this pioneering investment.

Texas A&M's Financial Planning program is actively seeking additional partnerships and sponsorships to expand its reach and efficacy. "With support from industry leaders like Holistiplan, we can continue to break down barriers and build pathways that attract underrepresented talent to financial planning," added Dr. Harness.

Since launching in July 2019, Holistiplan has added over 30,000 users from across the country. Co-founders Lozer and Pine attribute their rapid growth to the loyalty and valuable feedback from their advisor community of subscribers. Holistiplan has been voted the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Kitces Report Studies, and the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 T3 / Inside Information Software Surveys.

Texas A&M University's Financial Planning Program is a leader in financial education, shaping future advisors with a blend of rigorous academic theory and practical skills. Known for its strong emphasis on ethical practices and innovation, the program prepares graduates to excel in the evolving financial landscape and lead with confidence.

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software that simplifies tax planning for financial advisors. Within 45 seconds, Holistiplan's OCR technology scans tax returns and creates a white-labeled client-facing Tax Report that highlights opportunities for financial planners and investment advisors. Holistiplan offers scenario analysis, range calculator, client-facing explainers, and property and casualty reviews. Today, over 30,000 advisors are using Holistiplan's innovative tax planning tools to find opportunities to work with their clients to reduce their client's lifetime tax burden and preserve their wealth. Holistiplan was created by co-founders Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP® in 2019. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

The Financial Planning Program at Texas A&M University aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in financial advising. Committed to excellence in teaching, research, and service, the program offers rigorous coursework and real-world training to prepare future leaders in the financial planning industry. For more information, visit https://financialplanning.tamu.edu.

