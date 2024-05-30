Growth99 Launches New Feature Enhancements Across Digital CRM Services, Announces Participation in Major Industry Events

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Growth99, a leader in digital CRM solutions for the aesthetic and medical industries, proudly announces the successful implementation of several key features and enhancements in the first quarter of the year. The company successfully participated in the AmSpa MSS 2024 event in April. Additionally, Growth99 will be present at significant industry events later this year, including Aesthetic Next 6.0 2024, FACEit LIVE, and the Global Aesthetics Conference.

"Our participation in these important industry events offers an excellent opportunity to showcase the breadth and depth of our services, from initial website creation to advanced digital marketing solutions," said Cameron Hemphill, President of Growth99. "We are eager to demonstrate how our recent enhancements can significantly benefit aesthetic and dental practices."

This quarter's updates to Growth99+, Smile Virtual (SV), and Aesthetic Virtual (AV) include:

Enhanced Template Editor and File Manager for Social Media: Providing users with more control over their content management and social media engagement.

Two-Way Text on Mobile App (iOS): Facilitating instant communication between providers and their clients, enhancing responsiveness and service quality.

Integrations with Podium, Zenoti, and Zapier: Simplifying processes and improving operational efficiency through automated workflows.

14-Day Free Trial for AV: Allowing potential users to evaluate the AV platform's features before committing to a subscription.

New Analytics Dashboards: For doctors on Smile Virtual and Super Admins on SV and AV, offering comprehensive insights into patient statistics and other critical metrics.

Security Enhancements: Addressing vulnerabilities within the Smile Virtual app to ensure robust protection of client data.

"These updates reflect our commitment to continually enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients," added the spokesperson. "From streamlining the patient sign-up process by allowing the upload of multiple images to improving data retrieval speeds through advanced caching, each feature is designed to optimize the efficiency of dental and aesthetic practices."

As Growth99 continues to expand its technology and service offerings, it remains dedicated to empowering clients with the tools necessary to thrive in a digital-forward healthcare market. With its upcoming appearances at industry-leading events, Growth99 is poised to further establish itself as a trailblazer in integrated digital CRM solutions.

About Growth99

Growth99 specializes in comprehensive digital CRM solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and client engagement for medical and aesthetic practices. Through innovative technology and exceptional customer service, Growth99 helps businesses navigate and succeed in the digital landscape. Please visit our website to learn more about Growth99 services at growth99.com.

Contact Information:

Cameron Hemphill

President

cameron@growth99.com

SOURCE: Growth99

