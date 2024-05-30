Summers Manufacturing Announces Strategic Partnership With Farm Depot

Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its expansion strategy with the establishment of a strategic partnership with Farm Depot.

DEVILS LAKE, ND / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its expansion strategy with the establishment of a strategic partnership with Farm Depot.





This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both entities as they join forces to further Summers' mission to feed and fuel the world. Farm Depot's extensive network and deep understanding of regional farming needs perfectly aligns with Summers' commitment to excellence in agricultural technology.

"We are excited to partner with Farm Depot. Farm Depot is a fantastic organization that aligns perfectly with our drive to strategically add not just dealers to the Summers Manufacturing network but the right dealers. Farm Depot is motivated, driven, and willing to go the extra mile for their customers. At the end of the day, it's all about relationships and empowering others to help in our effort to feed and fuel the world. We just happen to make Field Tested Tough equipment," said Matthew Volkmar, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summers Manufacturing.

With this new dealer relationship, farmers in Michigan can expect a comprehensive range of Summers' state-of-the-art products, including tillage, land rollers, application products, rock removal equipment, and mounted attachments. Further, Farm Depot will provide expert guidance and support to farmers, ensuring they maximize the benefits of Summers' technology.

"After meeting with Summers Manufacturing, we decided to display a Spray Fill Xpress in our store. We had an applicators clinic soon after and sold two units immediately. Once we sold the first one, it was a consistent stream of orders primarily thanks to word-of-mouth recommendations. Since bringing Summers Manufacturing on board, we have spent most of this spring setting up demos and selling equipment as fast as they can get products out the door. Summers Manufacturing makes extremely nice units and customers are beyond thrilled," explained Bryan Roberts with Farm Depot.

The partnership between Summer Manufacturing and Farm Depot signifies a shared commitment to driving agricultural innovation and supporting the success of farmers.

About Summers Manufacturing

Summers Manufacturing is an innovative leader in the agricultural equipment industry, dedicated to supporting farmers in their mission to feed and fuel the world. Since its inception in 1965, Summers has demonstrated a commitment to advancing agricultural practices through the introduction of new and efficient equipment. With a focus on understanding the evolving needs of farmers and the agricultural industry as a whole, Summers consistently invests in research and development to design and manufacture equipment that addresses key challenges faced by farmers worldwide.

