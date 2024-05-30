Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), the largest orthodontic residency program in the world, is providing U.S. Armed Forces Purple Heart recipients' children with orthodontic care at no cost through its Purple Heart Smiles program. GSO has two patient clinics in metro Atlanta, located in Sandy Springs and Duluth and are open to the public.

Left to Right: Purple Heart Smiles recipients siblings Jonas Margelofsky, Caleb Margelofsky, and Ella Margelofsky.

"Our military and their families hold a special place in the hearts of everyone here at Georgia School of Orthodontics," said Dr. Randy Kluender, GSO President and Chairman, Board of Trustees. "We are grateful every day for the men and women who serve our country."

Left to Right: Retired U.S. Air Force veteran Lieutenant Colonel Rick White of Villa Rica, GA, with daughter Erika White, and wife Donna White.

The Purple Heart is a military decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who are killed or wounded in action. Georgia became a Purple Heart state in 2014 and GSO was officially named a Purple Heart School in 2018 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

GSO has partnered with the Georgia Dental Foundation to provide complimentary orthodontic care to Purple Heart recipients' children. To date, 38 Purple Heart recipients have been awarded free braces/Invisalign®, and there are currently 10 patients in treatment. The program is ongoing and does not have a cutoff date or maximum number of patients.

To qualify for the Purple Heart Smiles program, a potential recipient must be age 16 or younger, and the son/daughter of a Purple Heart recipient or have a Purple Heart recipient serving as their legal guardian. Documentation needed for verification includes a DD Form 214, Purple Heart Certificate and proof of being either the parent or legal guardian of the child.

Purple Heart recipients can request an application and submit the necessary information to be approved for complimentary treatment here: https://www.bracestoday.com/purple-heart-smiles/ .

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program, the largest in the world, is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

