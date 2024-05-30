TraceGains Unveils Integrated ESG Solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry

Welcoming New Ecosystem Partners DitchCarbon, HowGood, Sedex and Sustained, TraceGains Once Again Demonstrates the Power of its Networked Ecosystem, Delivering Practical ESG Solutions

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the pioneer in compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development software for the food and beverage industry, today unveiled game-changing additions to its networked ecosystem, establishing a new benchmark in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) readiness and compliance.

With its rich heritage of innovation, TraceGains is broadening its impact in ESG through strategic partnerships with global leaders DitchCarbon , HowGood , Sedex , and Sustained . These collaborations significantly elevate the visibility and manageability of ESG efforts across the worldwide supply chain, delivering a state-of-the-art, cost-effective solution that seamlessly integrates into brands' sourcing, compliance, and product development workflows.

In its 2023 "State of ESG Compliance for the Food and Beverage Industry Report" TraceGains found that despite the challenges around delivering on ESG-compliance, most food and beverage brands (64%) acknowledge its growing importance and have a strong desire to embrace more sustainable practices across their value chain. In fact, 50% of all respondents said they'd be willing to stop production on a product altogether if it could not be produced in accordance with ESG objectives, underscoring the shift happening in the industry as many brands show they're ready to walk the talk.

"In July, we'll launch the first of many integrated solutions on our platform that address a wide range of ESG-related needs using datasets mapped to our global supply chain network of more than 550,000 ingredients and 80,000 supplier locations," said Greg Heartman, VP of Product Management at TraceGains. "It's an exciting time for our clients because they'll gain immediate access to the world's most trusted and comprehensive ESG assessments from specialized global experts assessing and measuring supply chains' carbon emissions, deforestation, ethical labor, and sustainability. Built on the same robust foundation as our TraceGains network, these new solutions reflect our ongoing commitment to continuously improve and create value for our customers. This initial release is just the beginning of what the market can expect to see from us."

The TraceGains networked ingredients ecosystem has long been the industry's trusted solution for food safety, quality, compliance, and horizon scanning data. With these new partnerships, TraceGains will build on long-established platform intelligence capabilities to aggregate and map ESG environmental data onto supply chains, down to the ingredient and location level. This provides companies worldwide with dependable, comprehensive insights and benchmarks to streamline compliance and product development. This initiative enables companies to effortlessly assess and address ESG standards and goals, armed with pre-loaded, standardized data for immediate use upon joining the network.

"Companies no longer want separate solutions," said Gary Iles, SVP of Marketing at TraceGains. "ESG commitments require a comprehensive, extensible network platform addressing all relevant datasets, now and in the future. By embracing an integrated partner ecosystem approach, TraceGains delivers evolving solutions that remove the hassle of managing disjointed multi-vendor software. These enhancements thrust clients years ahead in their ESG initiatives, optimizing daily operations while cutting through market confusion to reach ESG objectives now."

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development (NPD). Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 80,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of 550,000 ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information, TraceGains automates processes and insights to navigate the inherent complexities of the global food and beverage industry.

