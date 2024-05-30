PowerReviews, a 1WorldSync Company, and Stars and Stories Partner to Empower Brands and Retailers Across Europe to Deliver Engaging Consumer Experiences

CHICAGO and AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerReviews, a leading provider of ratings, reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) solutions, and Stars and Stories, a renowned product sampling platform, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the way brands and retailers engage with consumers across Europe.

This collaboration will provide PowerReviews' and 1WorldSync's brand clients with expanded options for conducting product sampling and influencer campaigns through Stars and Stories' extensive network and expertise across 18 countries in Europe, covering 25 languages. By leveraging Stars and Stories' established "Reviewclub" and sampling portfolio, PowerReviews will enhance its Syndication Partner Network , enabling seamless content distribution and amplification for brands and retailers.

"Our goal is to help all players in the space unify commerce by making ratings and reviews more transparent, accessible and authentic," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "An open ecosystem for product content is better for brands and better for shoppers, and we're excited to partner with vendors like Stars and Stories who share this sentiment."

Jeroen den Bok, CEO at Stars and Stories, added, "We are excited to join forces with PowerReviews and 1WorldSync to combine our strengths and create unparalleled opportunities for brands and retailers in the European market. Together, we will empower companies to harness the authentic voice of the consumer and build stronger relationships with their target audiences."

About the Partnership

Current PowerReviews customers in Europe can now seamlessly connect their product sampling efforts to their online review display programs, creating a direct link between sampling and e-commerce sales optimization. Additionally, Stars and Stories customers can now syndicate reviews from their product sampling campaigns to the vast PowerReviews retail network, maximizing the reach and impact of authentic customer voices.

To get started, PowerReviews customers may submit an inquiry here: https://www.powerreviews.com/demo/ . Stars and Stories customers may reach out here: www.starsandstories.com or contact trevor.norlock@starsandstories.com .

About PowerReviews, a 1WorldSync Company

PowerReviews enables leading brands and retailers to collect and share more and better user-generated content, display it for maximum conversion impact, and analyze it to benchmark and improve product experiences. For more information, visit www.powerreviews.com .

About Stars and Stories

Stars and Stories has built a thriving community of hundreds of thousands of engaged reviewers and content creators. Operating in over 18 markets across Europe and the USA, our members provide authentic user-generated content in 25 languages. This includes reviews, photos, videos and social content about products from the world's leading brands.

Media Contact

1WorldSync

Ryan Hunt

rhunt@1worldsync.com

Stars and Stories

Trevor Norlock

trevor.norlock@starsandstories.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425283/PowerReviews_1WorldSync_Transparent_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerreviews-a-1worldsync-company-and-stars-and-stories-partner-to-empower-brands-and-retailers-across-europe-to-deliver-engaging-consumer-experiences-302159044.html