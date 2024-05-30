Grant Parker Appointed President of Flashtalking by Mediaocean and Additional Executives Elevated Amidst Strong Market Momentum

Expanded Executive Team Reflects Growth and Adoption of Creative Ad Tech and AI

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024, the leading independent platform for creative optimization and intelligence, today announced the promotion of Grant Parker to President of Flashtalking by Mediaocean, as part of an expanded leadership team amid significant market growth.

In this new role, Parker will oversee product, strategy, operations, sales, and client success at Flashtalking. The appointment is well timed as Flashtalking continues to drive innovation with AI and automation for digital marketing. The first quarter alone saw Flashtalking winning over 60 new enterprise brand customers and earning recognition by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Ad Tech Platform, Q2 2024. In addition, Flashtalking launched several new AI-powered solutions , including creative intelligence and optimization. Flashtalking also won G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Digital Advertising Products based on more than 300 authenticated customer reviews.



Parker steps into the Flashtalking President position following four years as Chief Revenue Officer for Mediaocean and Flashtalking. Parker joined Mediaocean as part of the acquisition of 4C Insights, where Parker also held the Chief Revenue Officer role. All told, Parker holds over 15 years of experience in marketing technology and his leadership has been instrumental in achieving consistent growth and exceeding client expectations.



Bill Wise, Co-founder and CEO of Mediaocean, said, "Having worked with Grant for many years, I've been impressed with his consistent ability to surpass the expectations of our teams, our board, and our customers. There is no one better suited to take on the role of President of Flashtalking as we double down on our investment in Flashtalking and the Creative Ad Tech space. With cookies going away and regulatory pressure on Big Tech, we stand alone as the independent platform of choice for brands and their agencies."



Additionally, Amanda Glen Smith has been appointed Chief Client Officer for Flashtalking and will join the Mediaocean Executive Team. Having entered Flashtalking via the Spongecell acquisition nearly a decade ago, Glen Smith has a proven ability to make an impact on a global scale. She most recently served as SVP of Client Success for Flashtalking, managing teams and relationships with Fortune 500 advertisers and their agencies.



Glen Smith stated, "I'm thrilled to step up as Chief Client Officer and lead our teams to achieve further success as trusted partners for clients. It's incredible to see this new role created, as it underscores Flashtalking's commitment to our customers. I'm looking forward to joining Mediaocean's executive team and bringing more voice of the customer to the table."



Further bolstering the Flashtalking executive team, Anthony Yam has been promoted to EVP of Product and Chris Winburn has been promoted to EVP of US Sales. Yam has been a long-time product leader, co-founding Spongecell nearly 20 years ago and joining Flashtalking in 2018 through acquisition. He has a strong track record of driving product innovation and delivering results through AI and automation. Similarly, Winburn is long-tenured with Flashtalking - over 13 years - adding responsibility within the sales organization and expanding geographic coverage. His ability to collaborate with teams and clients to drive demonstrable outcomes positions him well for success in this expanded role.



Commenting on his appointment as President, and the additional elevations of Flashtalking executives, Parker said, "It's a great honor to lead this incredible organization, teaming with the best in the business to steward our best-in-class creative advertising technology in the market. Now more than ever, the industry needs an independent platform built for the buy-side to enable omnichannel creative impact that drives business outcomes at scale. In the face of cookie deprecation, Flashtalking stands ready to lead marketers into the future with cutting-edge AI applications and automation to enable seamless workflow across media and creative."



