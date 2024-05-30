The "Europe's Top 5 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Daimler, Volvo, Traton, Iveco, DAF Comparative SWOT Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a Comparative SWOT and Strategy Focus Analysis on the Top 5 European Trucking Industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis on the Truck manufacturers and their ability to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market turbulence by developing appropriate strategies plans.
New heavy truck registrations in Europe grew by 15% year-on-year for 2023 with 341,892 heavy trucks registered across EU30. However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a soft landing for trucking with new, heavy truck registrations projected to contract by 18% across EU30 for 2024 to the 280,000 level. The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting deferring fleet replacement decisions which is also likely to be favorable for the used trucks and truck rental leasing segments over near term.
The Global Economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation creating a tight credit environment which comes as a double whammy for the global economy, amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region the world on the edge, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year in 2024.
The trucking industry, however, continues to make active steady progress towards energy transition, geared towards sustainability for the long term, with focus on electrification hydrogenization of trucking. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.
The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually for 2024 and over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and potential catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.
The analysis includes:
- Comprehensive, Comparative Analysis of Product portfolios and Strategic Market Positioning across Key Traditional and Emerging Markets
- Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus across Trucking OEMs
- Analysis of Key Strategies Plans across Industry OEMs for the Near to Medium Term Horizon
- A Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on the OEMs
- Outlining of Key Industry, Market Technology Trends and Emerging Growth Opportunities
- Analysis of Emerging Game Changer Technologies
- Projections and Deliveries Forecast for Medium Heavy Trucks across Europe for the Near to Medium Term Horizon
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure Snapshot For each of the Europe's Top 5 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Product Portfolio Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors
- Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis For each Industry OEM Charts Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets Regions
- Gross Earnings Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Aircraft Deliveries Trend
- Order Backlog Position
Section 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
- Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome Offset
- Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
- Threats to Mitigate
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Daimler Truck AG
- Volvo AB
- Traton SE
- DAF N.V.
- Iveco S.p.A.
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Daimler Truck AG
- Volvo AB
- Traton SE
- DAF N.V.
- Iveco S.p.A.
Section 6: Strategy Focus Priorities
Section 7: Key Strategies Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies Plans
- Service Level Strategies Plans
- Technological and R&D Strategies Plans
- Market Specific Strategies Plans Traditional Emerging Markets
- Corporate Strategies Plans
- Sales, Marketing Branding Strategies and Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies Plans
- Business Growth Strategies Plans Organic Inorganic
- Financial Strategies Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances JVs
- Other Strategies Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Medium Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook Global Medium Heavy Truck Market 2024-2027
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across Europe
- European Medium Heavy Truck Market Truck Registrations Trend
- Europe's Top Truck Markets for Medium Heavy Truck Segments Market Outlook for 2024
- European Medium Heavy Truck Market Demand Forecast Growth Projections 2024-2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyz6iz
