Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

The following treasury bill will be admitted for trading and official listing with effect from 31 May 2024: Udsteder / issuer Den Danske Stat Første dato for handel / First day of trading 31-05-2024 ISIN DK0009819666 Instrument name/ticker SKBV 24/IV Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 02-12-2024 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66