Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: 850857 | ISIN: DK0010274414 | Ticker-Symbol: DSN
Tradegate
30.05.24
14:58 Uhr
27,780 Euro
+0,610
+2,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,88027,95016:39
27,89027,92016:38
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2024 | 15:22
81 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

The following treasury bill will be admitted for trading and official listing
with effect from 31 May 2024: 



Udsteder / issuer               Den Danske Stat
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 31-05-2024   
ISIN                      DK0009819666  
Instrument name/ticker             SKBV 24/IV   
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK      
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  0       
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           02-12-2024   
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      1       



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
