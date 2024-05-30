Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 June 2024. ISIN DK0010158500 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Park Street A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,827,637 shares (DKK 12,827,637) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,955,585 shares (DKK 2,955,585) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,872,052 shares (DKK 9,872,052) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PARKST A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3261 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66