The Chinese manufacturer said its new Hi-MO X6 Scientist series has a temperature coefficient of -0. 28%/C and a power output ranging from 620 W to 630 W. They rely on the company's proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new module series based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology. The company has yet to explain exactly what HPBC is, but it is believed to be an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology that combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...