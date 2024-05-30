

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading weak ahead of the PCE-based inflation update from the U.S. on Friday morning. Recent hawkish Fed commentary and weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. added to the uncertain monetary policy outlook and the subdued sentiment in crypto markets.



Data released just a while ago showed the second estimate of the first quarter GDP growth in the U.S. at 1.3 percent, lower than 1.6 percent in the original estimate. The initial jobless claims for the week ended May 25 increased to 219 thousand from 216 thousand in the previous week and market expectation of 218 thousand.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.54 trillion. It was $2.55 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin edged up 0.24 percent overnight to trade at $68,072.73, around 8 percent below the all-time high. The 24-hour trading range was between $68,348.17 and $67,101.49.



Ethereum shed 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,765.42, almost 23 percent below the all-time high. Ether touched a high of $3,835.47 and a low of $3,702.26 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 0.90 percent overnight and its current price is $594.25.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped more than a percent overnight and is trading at $167.47.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) declined 1.5 percent overnight to change hands at $0.5226. with losses of more than 15 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 2.5 percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.1610.



9th ranked Cardano (ADA) also declined 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.4503.



10th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) also erased close to 2 percent overnight.



75th ranked Notcoin (NOT) topped overnight gains with a surge of 29.1 percent. 87th ranked ORDI (ORDI) followed with gains of more than 12 percent.



Meme cryptos were the leading laggards in the past 24 hours. 51st ranked Bonk (BONK) plunged close to 13 percent. 49th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) shed 9.1 percent followed by 29th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) and 97th ranked BOOK OF MEME (BOME) that lost close to 8 percent. 21st ranked Pepe (PEPE) also erased 5.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday published a Non-fungible Token Illicit Finance Risk Assessment that examined how vulnerabilities associated with NFTs and NFT platforms could be exploited by illicit actors for money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.



The assessment found that NFTs are highly susceptible to use in fraud and scams and are subject to theft. The assessment found that inadequate cybersecurity protections, challenges related to copyright and trademark protections, and the hype and fluctuating pricing of NFTs could enable criminals to perpetrate fraud and theft related to NFTs and NFT platforms. It also found little evidence of the misuse of NFTs by terrorists or proliferators, in contrast to fraudsters, to date.



The report further stated that some NFT firms and platforms lacked appropriate controls to mitigate risks to market integrity and to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and sanctions evasion.



To address outstanding risks, the report recommends several U.S. government actions ranging from raising awareness within industry of existing obligations, continuing to enforce existing laws and regulations related to NFTs and NFT platforms as well as considering further application of regulations to NFTs and NFT platforms. The assessment recognized that mitigation measures, such as industry tools, law enforcement authorities, and analysis of public blockchain data, could partially mitigate such risks.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken