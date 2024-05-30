Presentation of the Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) to be held in Valencia from May 31 to June 3

VALENCIA, Spain, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the theme "Revolutionizing Patient Care through the Power of Data Science," the congress will highlight the crucial role of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in advancing personalised care, data science, and a holistic approach to health.



Kindly be invited to the press conference presenting the Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), which will bring together the world's leading allergy and clinical immunology specialists in Valencia from May 31 to June 3.

The press conference will occur on Friday, May 31, at 11:00 am in the Almeria Hall, Pavilion 2, Feria Valencia (Av. de les Fires, s/n). The press conference will be conducted in English .

The following experts will be speaking:

Stefano Del Giacco, President of EAACI

Mohamed Shamji, Vice President of the EAACI Congress

Maria José Torres, General Secretary of EAACI

André Moreira, Co-President of the Scientific Program of the Congress

Mübeccel Akdis, Co-President of the Scientific Program of the Congress



Over the four days of the congress, the latest advances and innovations in the field of allergy and clinical immunology will be explored: new directions in immunotherapy and vaccinology, the state of drug allergies, environmental threats, big data and artificial intelligence in allergy, precision medicine, food allergies, asthma, and pediatric allergies.

If you are interested in attending the press conference, interviewing any of the spokespersons or speakers, or if you need more information, please contact us:

Also, you have the option to connect online:

https://services.y-congress.com/customPlayer/index.html?client=eaaci&id=eaaci2024press

Pablo Frieyro - Tel: +34 686 757 391 - pablofrieyro@eaaci.org

Silvia Martínez - Tel: +34 673 371 517 - smartinez@atrevia.com ?

Nuria Monsó - Tel: +34 627 786 999 - nmonso@atrevia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbf01a5b-8297-41f4-9c2d-045451a82ce8